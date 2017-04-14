Red Sox's Sam Travis: Sitting out after Wednesday's collision
Travis is not in the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket's game Friday due to lingering effects from his collision with Blake Swihart on Tuesday, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.
Travis and Swihart collided while pursuing a foul pop-up in Tuesday's contest, and although Swihart returned to action Friday, Travis will sit out another day to rest up. Swihart reportedly received a few stitches in his lower lip, but he's expected to be good to go in the next few days.
