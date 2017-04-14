Travis is not in the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket's game Friday due to lingering effects from his collision with Blake Swihart on Tuesday, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.

Travis and Swihart collided while pursuing a foul pop-up in Tuesday's contest, and although Swihart returned to action Friday, Travis will sit out another day to rest up. Swihart reportedly received a few stitches in his lower lip, but he's expected to be good to go in the next few days.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories