Travis has been performing all normal offseason baseball activities without limitations, but still wears a brace on his left knee, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Travis is itching to get back on the field and will take part in Boston's rookie development program this week at Boston College. After that, he's scheduled for a consultation with his doctor during the first two weeks of spring training, when he's hoping to have the knee brace removed. The organization remains high on Travis, which became evident when the they didn't seek a longer-term solution at first base during the offseason, instead opting to sign MItch Moreland to a one-year deal.