Travis is 2-for-14 since returning to the Triple-A Pawtucket lineup after missing a few games following a collision with teammate Blake Swihart.

Overall, Travis is hitting .156/.270/.344 with 13 strikeouts over 37 plate appearances -- a 35.1 percent strikeout rate that more than doubles his career average (15.1 percent). He's proven to be a better hitter than this during his four minor-league seasons, so improvement is expected. Travis should reach Boston this season but the promising start of Mitch Moreland means he won't be getting there ahead of schedule.

