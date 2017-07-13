Red Sox's Sam Travis: Struggling since latest callup
Travis is 3-for-23 with two doubles since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on June 20.
The Red Sox first baseman slashed .471/.526/.588 in his earlier stint in the majors this season, but has struggled to find consistency since his latest callup. The 23-year-old is slashing .385/.467/.500 against lefties, and his most likely path to playing time is a platoon with starting first baseman Mitch Moreland, who is hitting .222 in only 45 at-bats against left-handed pitching this season.
