Leon is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Angels, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Leon did not catch David Price in Saturday's matchup, and will once again give way to Christian Vazquez, who will catch the recently acquired Doug Fister in the series finale. With Chris Sale scheduled to take the mound Monday against the Twins, Leon should be back behind the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories