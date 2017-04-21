Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Cedes start Friday
Leon is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Leon has cooled off since his scalding start at the plate, as he has only collected one hit over his past seven games. Christian Vazquez will assume catching duties for the evening.
More News
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Takes rest day Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Collects two hits, drives in two Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Blasts walkoff homer against Pirates•
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...