Leon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

The streaky switch hitter seems to be catching fire, as Leon now has six RBI in his last two games and is hitting .370 (10-for-27) over his last eight starts. The homer was also his first since May 7 and fifth of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories