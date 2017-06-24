Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Drives in four Friday
Leon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Angels.
The streaky switch hitter seems to be catching fire, as Leon now has six RBI in his last two games and is hitting .370 (10-for-27) over his last eight starts. The homer was also his first since May 7 and fifth of the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Another day off Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Takes breather Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Cedes second straight start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Gives way to Vazquez on Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Earns another start behind plate•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...