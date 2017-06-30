Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Heads to bench Friday
Leon is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Despite collecting hits in each of his last four starts, Leon will head to the bench for a second straight game as his timeshare behind the plate continues. Christian Vazquez will draw another start at catcher in his absence.
