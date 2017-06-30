Leon is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Despite collecting hits in each of his last four starts, Leon will head to the bench for a second straight game as his timeshare behind the plate continues. Christian Vazquez will draw another start at catcher in his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories