Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Not in lineup Sunday
Leon will be the backup catcher Sunday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Leon, who knocked in the winning run Saturday, takes a seat while Christian Vazquez catches Drew Pomeranz.
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Takes rest day Tuesday•
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Collects two hits, drives in two Sunday•
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Out of lineup Saturday•
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Blasts walkoff homer against Pirates•
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Posts two-hit Opening Day•
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Belts two homers Monday•
