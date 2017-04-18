Leon is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

After going 1-for-4 in the series finale against the Rays, Leon will head to the bench in favor of Christian Vasquez. Leon is 9-for-34 (.265) with one homer and six RBI this season.

