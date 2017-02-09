Leon enters spring training as Boston's starting catcher, according to manager John Farrell, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Farrell recognizes the breakout season Leon enjoyed in 2016, when he had an .845 OPS and seven homers, but it doesn't take an advanced degree in statistics to expect a massive correction for the catcher that had a career OPS of .483 prior to 2016. If Leon's bat resembles what we saw in September -- he hit .216/.280/.257/.537 during the month -- he'll lose the starting job to either Christian Vazquez or Blake Swihart.