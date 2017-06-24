Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Takes breather Saturday
Leon is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Leon's playing time has been rather sporadic of late, but he's enjoyed a recent stretch of success at the plate. In his last two starts, Leon has gone 5-for-8 with a home run and six RBI. He'll yield catching duties to Christian Vasquez, who will bat eighth for the Red Sox.
