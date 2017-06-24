Leon is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Leon's playing time has been rather sporadic of late, but he's enjoyed a recent stretch of success at the plate. In his last two starts, Leon has gone 5-for-8 with a home run and six RBI. He'll yield catching duties to Christian Vasquez, who will bat eighth for the Red Sox.

