Selsky was claimed off of waivers and added to the Red Sox 40-man roster, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

The 27-year-old spent the majority of 2016 in Triple-A, where he batted .283/.369/.425 in 191 games there. He also saw some time in the majors, making his big league debut and slashing .314/.340/.471 in 54 plate appearances. The move is likely to provide organizational depth and add another right handed bench bat.

