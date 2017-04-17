Red Sox's Steven Wright: Picks up first win
Wright (1-1) allowed three runs -- just one earned -- on nine hits and a walk while striking out four batters through six innings during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.
After being rocked in consecutive outings and entering Monday's contest with a 13.50 ERA, this was a nice bounce-back showing from Wright. However, he still might be the odd-man out of the rotation once David Price (elbow) is healthy. Wright lines up to have a chance at redemption against the Orioles in his next start, but after he allowed eight runs -- including four home runs -- over just 1.1 innings to Baltimore on April 12, he checks out as a risky fantasy option.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Serves up four homers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Fails to post quality start in Friday loss•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: May keep Friday start•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Pitching with knee brace•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Maintains spring scoreless streak•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...