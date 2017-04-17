Wright (1-1) allowed three runs -- just one earned -- on nine hits and a walk while striking out four batters through six innings during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.

After being rocked in consecutive outings and entering Monday's contest with a 13.50 ERA, this was a nice bounce-back showing from Wright. However, he still might be the odd-man out of the rotation once David Price (elbow) is healthy. Wright lines up to have a chance at redemption against the Orioles in his next start, but after he allowed eight runs -- including four home runs -- over just 1.1 innings to Baltimore on April 12, he checks out as a risky fantasy option.