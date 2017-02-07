Wright (shoulder) reported to Fort Myers (Fla.) and played catch on the field Monday, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Wright reports feeling no discomfort, but has yet throw off a mound. He needs to build up arm strength and expects to be ready for the start of the season. If healthy, we expect Wright to be Boston's fourth or fifth starter.

