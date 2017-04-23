Wright (1-2) allowed four runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

It all unraveled quickly for Wright, who cruised through three innings before the Orioles reached him for six hits, including two home runs in the fourth. The knuckle-baller, who permitted 12 homers over 156.2 innings in 2016, has already been tattooed for seven long balls in 17.2 innings this season. And the hits are up, too, as Wright is ceding 16.8 hits per nine innings compared to 7.9 a year ago. It's hard to pinpoint what exactly is causing him to be so hittable in 2017, but as Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal points out, with visual aid from the invaluable BrooksBaseball.net, the movement of Wright's knuckler isn't where it was prior to his shoulder injury last season. "I just don't feel like they have the violence they used to have last year," Wright said. "It's not as unpredictable as it was last year before I got hurt."