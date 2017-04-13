Wright (0-1) got crushed Wednesday, surrendering eight runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- while recording only four outs in a 12-5 loss to the Orioles. He struck out one and only lasted 1.1 innings.

His knuckleball was fooling nobody in this one, as four different Baltimore hitters took Wright deep in his brief time on the mound. His ERA now stands at a mammoth 13.50, and it could be a while before he's able to chip that number down to something more palatable, assuming he's even able to keep his rotation spot once other Boston hurlers start to get healthy. Wright's next start is scheduled for Monday at home against the Rays.