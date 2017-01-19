Wright (shoulder) is still rehabbing his right shoulder but feels he'll be ready to go for spring training, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports.

Bursitis and rotator cuff irritation have plagued the 32-year-old knuckleballer since he was injured while pinch running Aug. 7 against the Dodgers. Before the injury, he was 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA. He appears destined for a spot at the back end of Boston's rotation in 2017.