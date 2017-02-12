Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throwing long toss
Wright (shoulder) has thrown long toss at spring training, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Boston is planning to gradually ease Wright back to the mound and will have him continue throwing long toss for at least a week. Although the club is being careful with the 32-year-old righty, there's no reason to believe Wright won't be ready for the start of the upcoming season.
