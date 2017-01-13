Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Avoids arbitration
Thornburg agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Terms of the agreement were not available. After notching 13 saves for the Brewers in 2016, Thornburg will be asked to serve as setup man for Craig Kimbrel in Boston this season.
