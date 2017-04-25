Manager John Farrell indicated that Thornburg (shoulder) could soon begin pitching in rehab games, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports. "We're hopeful that's in the [not-too-distant] future," Farrell said.

The Red Sox are still limiting Thornburg to taking part in long toss from 150 feet, but it sounds like there's growing momentum for him to advance to the next phase of his throwing program. If Thornburg is given clearance to throw bullpen sessions in the coming days, he'd likely begin a rehab assignment soon thereafter. According to Drellich, Farrell suggested that because Thornburg has been sidelined since late February while battling a shoulder impingement, the right-hander will essentially need to go through spring training all over again. That likely means he'll need around seven-to-10 rehab appearances before being activated from the disabled list, so Thornburg is probably trending toward a late-May return, at the earliest.