Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Could begin rehab assignment soon
Manager John Farrell indicated that Thornburg (shoulder) could soon begin pitching in rehab games, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports. "We're hopeful that's in the [not-too-distant] future," Farrell said.
The Red Sox are still limiting Thornburg to taking part in long toss from 150 feet, but it sounds like there's growing momentum for him to advance to the next phase of his throwing program. If Thornburg is given clearance to throw bullpen sessions in the coming days, he'd likely begin a rehab assignment soon thereafter. According to Drellich, Farrell suggested that because Thornburg has been sidelined since late February while battling a shoulder impingement, the right-hander will essentially need to go through spring training all over again. That likely means he'll need around seven-to-10 rehab appearances before being activated from the disabled list, so Thornburg is probably trending toward a late-May return, at the earliest.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Slow to progress•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Initiates throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Could begin throwing program Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Progressing slowly•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Getting a checkup•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Lands on disabled list•
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...