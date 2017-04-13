Thornburg (shoulder) made nearly 30 throws out to 60-70 feet Wednesday, Julian Benbow of The Boston Globe reports.

Thornburg had been expected to be Boston's eighth-inning bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel, but a shoulder impingement during spring training delayed his preparation. And that has left some uncertainty in the role he'd been acquired to fill. After manager John Farrell went to a matchup-based setup strategy, he's settled on Matt Barnes to execute the eighth inning. Thornburg will stay on the throwing program, gradually pushing out the distance before he gets on a mound. From there, it's a rehabilitation appearance. If all goes well, he could be back by the end of April.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories