Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Initiates throwing program
Thornburg (shoulder) made nearly 30 throws out to 60-70 feet Wednesday, Julian Benbow of The Boston Globe reports.
Thornburg had been expected to be Boston's eighth-inning bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel, but a shoulder impingement during spring training delayed his preparation. And that has left some uncertainty in the role he'd been acquired to fill. After manager John Farrell went to a matchup-based setup strategy, he's settled on Matt Barnes to execute the eighth inning. Thornburg will stay on the throwing program, gradually pushing out the distance before he gets on a mound. From there, it's a rehabilitation appearance. If all goes well, he could be back by the end of April.
More News
