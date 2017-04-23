Thornburg (shoulder) remains limited to throwing long toss and has yet to resume mound work, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It's now been a full month since Thornburg last threw off a mound, and with bullpen sessions seemingly not imminent for the 28-year-old, it looks like his season debut could still be several weeks away. While Thornburg has been out, Matt Barnes has stepped up to serve as the primary setup man for closer Craig Kimbrel.