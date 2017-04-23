Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Slow to progress
Thornburg (shoulder) remains limited to throwing long toss and has yet to resume mound work, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
It's now been a full month since Thornburg last threw off a mound, and with bullpen sessions seemingly not imminent for the 28-year-old, it looks like his season debut could still be several weeks away. While Thornburg has been out, Matt Barnes has stepped up to serve as the primary setup man for closer Craig Kimbrel.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Initiates throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Could begin throwing program Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Progressing slowly•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Getting a checkup•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Lands on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Dealing with shoulder impingement•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...