Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Earns first promotion to majors
Lin was recalled from Double-A Portland on Saturday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
Lin has enjoyed a breakout season offensively in 2017, collecting five home runs and eight stolen bases while posting a .302/.379/.491 batting line with Double-A Portland. His stay with the big club may not last too long and is unlikely to result in everyday at-bats, but a first taste of the majors will certainly be something to remember for the 23-year-old.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...