Lin was recalled from Double-A Portland on Saturday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Lin has enjoyed a breakout season offensively in 2017, collecting five home runs and eight stolen bases while posting a .302/.379/.491 batting line with Double-A Portland. His stay with the big club may not last too long and is unlikely to result in everyday at-bats, but a first taste of the majors will certainly be something to remember for the 23-year-old.