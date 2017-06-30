Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Fills in for Pedroia
Lin started at second base Thursday in place of the ailing Dustin Pedroia (knee) and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-3 win over Minnesota.
Manager John Farrell acknowledged the Red Sox need to monitor pain in Pedroia's surgically repaired left knee, which means opportunities for Lin who is the top utility infielder on the roster at this time. He's also serving as a left-handed hitting complement to the weak-hitting Deven Marrero at third base.
