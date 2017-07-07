Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Moves to shortstop Thursday
Lin moved from third base to shortstop Thursday after Xander Bogaerts left the game with a hand injury.
Bogaerts escaped serious injury but was in pain following the game after being hit by a pitch during his first at-bat, putting his availability for Friday's game in jeopardy. If Bogaerts is forced to miss multiple days, Lin will be the choice to fill in at shortstop. That means he'll have a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup, so fantasy owners who have latched onto Lin won't have to navigate his platoon at third base with Deven Marrero.
