Lin was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday night, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Lin played frequently the last couple weeks and held his own despite jumping all the way from Double-A to the majors, but with Brock Holt returning to action Sunday and ready to resume his utility role, the Red Sox decided to send Lin back to the minors in order to continue playing regularly. He figures to rejoin the big club in September, and possibly before if another injury occurs.