Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Optioned to Triple-A
Lin was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday night, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Lin played frequently the last couple weeks and held his own despite jumping all the way from Double-A to the majors. However, with Brock Holt returning to action Sunday and ready to resume his utility role, he'll serve as the left-handed hitting complement to Deven Marrero at third base. Lin, whose bat had slowed down after a hot start to his MLB career, heads back to the minors where he can play regularly. He figures to rejoin the big club in September, possibly before if another injury occurs.
