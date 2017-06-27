Lin started at third base Monday and went 1-for-3 in a 4-1 win over the Twins.

The left-handed hitting Lin got the call ahead of Deven Marrero against Minnesota right-hander Jose Berrios and singled in his first major-league at-bat. Lin became the sixth player to start at third base for Boston this season, highlighting the problems the Red Sox have had at the hot corner. He's had a bit of breakout year at Double-A Portland, hitting .302 with an .870 OPS. His glove doesn't play as elite as Marrero's but he can do more with the bat. Expect the Lin / Marrero combination to handle third base for the immediate future but the Red Sox figure to add a veteran at some point prior to the trade deadline. The other option is Pablo Sandoval playing better and earning the trust of manager John Farrell.