Lin went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

Despite hitting ninth in the order Lin put together a very productive performance that included his first career steal in the majors. He's now got a .360/.429/.520 slash line through his first 10 games with the Red Sox, and at least for the moment the 23-year-old seems to be solving Boston's problems at third base.