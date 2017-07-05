Lin will continue to earn the bulk of the playing time at third base, Rob Bradford of WEEI reports.

Lin has been playing well since receiving his first big-league promotion on June 24, including a 3-for-4 day with two RBI during Tuesday's victory over Texas. Although Pablo Sandoval (illness) and Josh Rutledge (concussion) are eligible to return to the team over the next few days, manager John Farrell will continue to ride the hot bat with Lin for the time being. For Wednesday's series finale, Lin is manning the hot corner while batting ninth.