Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Able to hit in cage Friday

Bogaerts (thumb) took swings in the batting cage Friday and will receive treatment throughout the day, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Bogaerts did feel a bit of soreness in his swings, but it seems like the problem isn't too big of deal. There is speculation that the young shortstop could return to the lineup as early as Saturday, so keep an eye on his status as Saturday's start time approaches.

