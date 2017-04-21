Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Able to hit in cage Friday
Bogaerts (thumb) took swings in the batting cage Friday and will receive treatment throughout the day, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
Bogaerts did feel a bit of soreness in his swings, but it seems like the problem isn't too big of deal. There is speculation that the young shortstop could return to the lineup as early as Saturday, so keep an eye on his status as Saturday's start time approaches.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sits out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Has thumb examined after Thursday's game•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Falls back to No. 6 spot Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Has third straight multi-hit game•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...