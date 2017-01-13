Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Avoids arbitration

Bogaerts agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Terms of the agreement were not available. Bogaerts set a career high last season in home runs (21), steals (13), runs (115) and RBI (89). He should continue to be a five-category force at shortstop in 2017.

