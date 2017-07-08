Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in lineup Saturday

Bogaerts (hand) is back in the lineup Saturday, starting at shortstop and batting third, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts sat out the past two games while dealing with swelling in his right hand following an HBP, but appears ready to get back to action. It's good news for both the Red Sox and fantasy owners alike, as the shortstop leads the team with a .308 batting average this season to go along with 41 RBI.