Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Batting sixth amid slump
Bogaerts is batting sixth Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
He has not bat lower than third in the order since May 5, so this could result in a slight shift in his value if it becomes a trend. Bogaerts would presumably hit ahead of Chris Young, who is batting fifth, if a righty was on the hill, but it's possible he could be out of the three hole indefinitely. Bogaerts is hitting .167/.250/.217 with one home run and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 60 at-bats.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out of lineup for Game 2•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swelling persists Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with swelling, soreness in right hand•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: X-rays negative on right hand•
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...