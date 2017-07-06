Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Breaks up no-no

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Texas.

The Red Sox bats, which have been so productive lately, were shut down by the Rangers Andrew Cashner, who did not allow a hit over his first 5.2 innings. The home was Bogaerts' sixth of the season and first in 11 games. Despite what appears to be a drop in power, as measured by his home run total, Bogaerts has posted a career-high .455 slugging through 79 games.