Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Could return Tuesday

Manager John Farrell said there's a "good chance" Bogaerts (groin) returns to the lineup Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

This is good news for Bogaerts, who is set to miss his second straight game with a tight groin. "We're confident it's not a long term thing" Farrell said about the injury, indicating that Bogaerts likely won't be out long even if he is unable to return to the lineup Tuesday. Tzu-Wei Lin will continue to serve as the Red Sox's shortstop while Bogaerts remains out.