Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with bruise hand, set for further testing
Bogaerts has been diagnosed with a bruised right hand and is scheduled to be further evaluated, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
The early results are encouraging for Bogaerts, but a clear timetable for his return won't come into focus until he goes through additional testing. He was hit on the right hand in his first at-bat Thursday and was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin at shortstop. If Bogaerts is given the night off Friday or beyond, Lin would be the logical short-term replacement at shortstop.
