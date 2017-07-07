Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with swelling, soreness in right hand

Bogaerts is dealing with swelling and soreness in his right hand, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Although he's listed as day-to-day after X-rays came back negative, Bogaerts is still feeling the effects of being stung on the hand by a pitch in his first at-bat Thursday. The hope is that his hand will be better in time for first pitch Friday, but if he's given the night off to let the soreness subside, Tzu-Wei Lin would likely get the start at shortstop against the Rays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast