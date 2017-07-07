Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with swelling, soreness in right hand
Bogaerts is dealing with swelling and soreness in his right hand, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Although he's listed as day-to-day after X-rays came back negative, Bogaerts is still feeling the effects of being stung on the hand by a pitch in his first at-bat Thursday. The hope is that his hand will be better in time for first pitch Friday, but if he's given the night off to let the soreness subside, Tzu-Wei Lin would likely get the start at shortstop against the Rays.
