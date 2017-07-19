Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Diagnosed with muscle contusion, sprained hand
Bogaerts (hand) has been diagnosed with a muscle contusion and a small sprain in his hand and is being considered day-to-day, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
What was first diagnosed as a bruised hand turns out to be a little more serious, but he'll avoid the disabled list for now. Since the hand was hit by a pitch July 6, Bogaerts has been struggling at the plate, only hitting .154. He was a late scratch in Tuesday's game and before the scratch he had been moved down to sixth in the order, which was the first time he had hit lower than third since early May. Devin Marrero and Brock Holt are expected to handle the shortstop duties if Bogaerts misses further time.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Getting MRI on hand•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Batting sixth amid slump•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out of lineup for Game 2•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swelling persists Friday•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...