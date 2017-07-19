Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Diagnosed with muscle contusion, sprained hand

Bogaerts (hand) has been diagnosed with a muscle contusion and a small sprain in his hand and is being considered day-to-day, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

What was first diagnosed as a bruised hand turns out to be a little more serious, but he'll avoid the disabled list for now. Since the hand was hit by a pitch July 6, Bogaerts has been struggling at the plate, only hitting .154. He was a late scratch in Tuesday's game and before the scratch he had been moved down to sixth in the order, which was the first time he had hit lower than third since early May. Devin Marrero and Brock Holt are expected to handle the shortstop duties if Bogaerts misses further time.