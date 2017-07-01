Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in three in return to lineup

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with three RBI and three strikeouts in Saturday's win over Toronto.

After sitting out Friday amid a nasty slump, Bogaerts somewhat got himself back on track with his third game of three-or-more RBI this season. He drove in two runs on an RBI single to to extend the Red Sox lead in the ninth inning and also hit a sac fly in the fifth. Bogaerts was hitting .200/.259/.240 over the last week heading into Saturday but he maintains a strong .314/.366/.455 slash line for the season. Provided he sticks in the lineup Sunday, he'll face Toronto right-hander Joe Biagini.