Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected to play Thursday
Bogaerts (hand) is expected back in the lineup for Thursday's series-finale against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Bogaerts had been scratched from Tuesday's game and sat out Wednesday with what's been described as a muscle contusion and a small sprain in his hand.
