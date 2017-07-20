Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected to play Thursday

Bogaerts (hand) is expected back in the lineup for Thursday's series-finale against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts had been scratched from Tuesday's game and sat out Wednesday with what's been described as a muscle contusion and a small sprain in his hand.

