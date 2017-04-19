Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Falls back to No. 6 spot Wednesday
Bogaerts will start at shortstop and bat sixth in the order Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With Dustin Pedroia sitting out Tuesday for rest, Bogaerts was appointed to the leadoff spot for the first time all season. Bogaerts took advantage of the move up in the lineup, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run, but won't warrant consideration for a permanent spot atop the lineup so long as Pedroia is able to stay healthy.
