Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Has third straight multi-hit game
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Rays.
Bogaerts can be a streaky hitter and is putting a streak together right now. He's had multiple hits over the last three games (8-for-13) with four RBI. While all 10 of his hits this season have been singles, he's been good with runners on base, going 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
