Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Has thumb examined after Thursday's game
Bogaerts received tests on his right thumb following Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Bogaerts played the entire game Thursday, so news that he may have incurred a thumb injury comes as a bit of a surprise. The current plan is for the club to evaluate him again on Friday, so specific information pertaining to Bogaerts' condition should be available then. If Bogaerts has to miss time, look for Brock Holt to fill in at shortstop.
