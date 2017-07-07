Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Friday

Bogaerts (hand) is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Although X-rays confirmed that no structural damage was sustained after Bogaerts was hit in the hand by a pitch, it seems that the swelling is still prevalent enough to warrant a night off. Continue to consider him day-to-day for now. Tzu-Wei Lin will man shortstop in his stead.