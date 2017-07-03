Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Monday
Bogaerts (groin) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Bogaerts was a late scratch from Sunday's contest with a tight groin, and it appears the ailment is still bothering him enough to keep him out for a second straight game. He'll remain day-to-day for now; Tzu-Wei Lin will draw another start at shortstop in his place.
