Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leading off Saturday

Bogaerts (thumb) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

A thumb issue kept Bogaerts out of the lineup Friday, but he was able come in as a defensive replacement at shortstop late in the game. He'll lead it off Saturday with the Red Sox facing left-hander Jayson Aquino. Bogaerts has just one extra base hit on the year, but he's getting on base at an impressive .373 clip.