Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leading off Saturday

Bogaerts (thumb) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

A thumb issue kept Bogaerts out of the lineup Friday, but he was able come in as a defensive replacement at shortstop late in the game. He'll lead it off Saturday with the Red Sox facing left-hander Jayson Aquino. Bogaerts has just one extra base hit on the year, but he's getting on base at an impressive .373 clip.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories