Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leading off Saturday
Bogaerts (thumb) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
A thumb issue kept Bogaerts out of the lineup Friday, but he was able come in as a defensive replacement at shortstop late in the game. He'll lead it off Saturday with the Red Sox facing left-hander Jayson Aquino. Bogaerts has just one extra base hit on the year, but he's getting on base at an impressive .373 clip.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Enters Friday's game•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Able to hit in cage Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sits out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Has thumb examined after Thursday's game•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Falls back to No. 6 spot Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...