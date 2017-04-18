Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leading off Tuesday
Bogaerts is playing shortstop and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
With Dustin Pedroia getting his first day off on the year, Bogaerts will slide up to the top of the order for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old will look to continue his solid start, as he's 12-for-36 on the year with four RBI and two stolen bases.
