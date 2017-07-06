Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leaves after being hit by pitch
Bogaerts was removed from Thursday's game after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
He took a Jacob Faria offering off the left hand in his first at-bat Thursday and was able to briefly stay in the game as a runner, but manager John Farrell opted to pull Bogaerts when Boston took the field for the bottom of the first inning. Bogaerts looked to be in considerable pain as he left the field, but it's too early to tell the severity of the injury. Look for a further update on Bogaerts' status late Thursday or early Friday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Breaks up no-no•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Could return Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Monday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched Sunday with tight groin•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in three in return to lineup•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...