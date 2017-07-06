Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leaves after being hit by pitch

Bogaerts was removed from Thursday's game after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

He took a Jacob Faria offering off the left hand in his first at-bat Thursday and was able to briefly stay in the game as a runner, but manager John Farrell opted to pull Bogaerts when Boston took the field for the bottom of the first inning. Bogaerts looked to be in considerable pain as he left the field, but it's too early to tell the severity of the injury. Look for a further update on Bogaerts' status late Thursday or early Friday.